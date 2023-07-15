type here...
McBrown finally meets her TikTok crush after a viral video of him confessing love for her surfaced

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Indeed everyone has their respective celebrity crush whom they want to one day meet at a point in their life.

Onua Showtime Host Empress Nana Ama McBrown has met her TikTok crush for the first time. McBrown met her crush identified as Mr Osanju after years of crushing on her.

The Tiktoker was awestruck as Nana Ama McBrown paid him a visit. He could not talk, he could not move until McBrown hugged him. He confessed to McBrown that he likes her.

Hilariously, because of his affection for her, he hated one Kumawood actor who once maltreated her in a movie.

Mcbrown’s kind gesture to her TikTok crush comes after a viral video of Mr Osanju confessing his love for McBrown surfaced online.

    Source:GHPAGE

