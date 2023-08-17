type here...
Mcbrown fires back at critics saying her husband can’t afford the 8 billion car birthday gift – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Video of the 8 billion car Mcbrown's husband gifted her on her birthday which critics say he can't buy
Two days ago, Ghanaian actress and television sensation Nana Ama McBrown celebrated her 46th birthday in grand style.


Among the many highlights, her husband Mr. Maxwell Mensah orchestrated an awe-inspiring surprise, further illuminating the actress’s special day.

A video which circulated on social media showed the moment excited Mr Maxwell Mensah took delivery of a stunning 2021 Toyota Supra.

The dazzling white car, adorned with a striking brown and black interior, is a testament to the meticulous thought and planning behind the surprise.

According to rumours, the elegant Toyota Supra was presented to Nana Ama McBrown later in the evening during her birthday party.

Reacting to this, a set of critics alleged that Nana Ama Mcbrown sponsored the car herself.

According to these gossipmongers, the actress wants her husband to be in the good books of Ghanaians reason she orchestrated the car surprise behind the scenes but made it publicly appear that Mr Maxwell Mensah is the financer of the automobile.

Check out some of the popular comments gathered under the trending video…

Daavi Amma – Let the poor breath don’t suffocate them!!let the poor breath

Afia Boatemaa – The woman bought it

Michael Andoh – Before you know it just frakadam Always putting pressure on people

Nana Owusu Aduomi – Fake news …. maybe she bought it herself…..ne kunu paa de3 woboowa

Mãnñ?ssëh Fï?f? Ädøb?h ?rh?ñ – U are the reason why the country is full of pressure nowadays and it’s something else ooo hmmm

Riri Pretty Hamstar – But Maxwell doesn’t have such money. Wife supported

Eunice Ansah Mensah – Eiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii we have heard some before oooooooo but later de wife came to say different story hmmmmm

Josephine Osei Mensah – With her own money anaa na 8 billion de3 chairman woboa

Mcbrown has finally reacted to the attacks in a very subtle manner. According to the star actress, the more she grows, the less she cares about the opinions of others.

