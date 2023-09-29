“I’m sorry” – Mcbrown Lookalike finally apologizes to Mcbrown’s Husband for dragging him

- Advertisement -

The lady who in the last few days stormed social media parading herself as the lookalike of TV Presenter and Actress Nana Ama Mcbrown has landed herself in a mess.

Days ago, the lady dragged the ace screen goddess over comments she made which didn’t sit pretty well with her.

Nana Ama Mcbrown gave a Showdown to a lookalike who claimed to be her lookalike and asked for her blessings.

According to Nana Ama in the recent episode of her TV show on Onua TV, said lady isn’t blessed to tag herself as her lookalike and so should stop doing that.

This comment didn’t seem to sit down well with her lookalike who took to her Tiktok account to lambast the ace actress.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

According to the saddened lookalike, Nana Ama Mcbrown is just bitter about the whole issue. She added that the actress is selfish and doesn’t want others to tap into her blessings.

The lookalike went on to stress that she’s young and vibrant and that Nana Ama fears she’ll snatch her husband who has a long history with women from her.

In recent days, a lady who claims to be the lookalike of TV Presenter and Actress Nana Ama McBrown has found herself in a bit of a predicament.

It all began when the lady publicly confronted Nana Ama McBrown over some comments she had made, leading to a social media showdown.

Nana Ama McBrown, in a recent episode of her TV show on Onua TV, responded to the claims of this lookalike and essentially stated that the lady isn’t blessed enough to be considered her lookalike.

This comment did not sit well with the lady in question, and she took to her TikTok account to express her discontent.

The lookalike accused Nana Ama McBrown of bitterness and selfishness, alleging that the actress doesn’t want others to share in her blessings.

She went on to emphasize her youth and vitality, suggesting that Nana Ama McBrown might be worried that she could steal her husband, who has a history of involvement with other women.

This situation has generated quite a bit of attention and controversy on social media, with fans and followers taking sides in the ongoing feud between Nana Ama McBrown and her self-proclaimed lookalike

HERE’s THE VIDEO

In a surprising turn of events, the lady who claimed to be Nana Ama McBrown’s lookalike has expressed regret for dragging McBrown’s husband into their recent social media feud.

During an interview with GHPage TV’s Abena Gold and Kaakyire Akosua, the lookalike lady took back her words and issued an unofficial apology to the businessman and father of one.

In the interview, the lady appeared remorseful and acknowledged that her previous comments might have negatively impacted McBrown’s husband.

She openly admitted her regret for involving him in the dispute and expressed her desire for reconciliation.

The lookalike lady emphasized that her intention was never to tarnish anyone’s image but rather to assert her identity as a McBrown lookalike.

She pleaded with McBrown’s husband to forgive her and put the recent controversy behind them.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

READ ALSO: You have no permission, you’re not my lookalike – Mcbrown speaks; sends warning