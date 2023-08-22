type here...
”Mcbrown prophesied to Selly Galley”: Moment Nana Ama Mcbrown prophesied twins to Selly Galley

By Osei Emmanuel
In wake of the latest good news in the Ghanaian entertainment space, actress Nana Ama McBrown has had her name tap into the trends for a prophecy she made 3 years ago.

In the year 2020, the ace actress and TV show host waded into Selly Galley’s trending saga with a lady who called her barren – In an interview on Kingdom Plus FM, McBrown has prophesied that Selly will give birth to twins – According to the star actress God revealed this to her.

According to McBrown, Selly Galley was soon to give birth to twins to the surprise of many people. Selly Galley was trending in the news after she rained curses on a lady identified as Henewaa Piesie for calling her ugly and barren.

As the comments kept pouring in on the post, Henewaa with her Instagram handle, henewaa_piesie2, dropped a comment, calling her barren and horror-faced.

Reacting to the comment, Selly Galley shared another post raining curses on the young lady as she was unaware of what she had done to receive such a comment.

Sharing her thoughts on the saga on Fiifi Pratt’s show on Kingdom Plus FM on Thursday, McBrown revealed that she received a message from God that Selly will have twins.

