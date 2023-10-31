- Advertisement -

Screen goddess Empress Nana Ama Mcbrown has for the first time in a radio interview opened up on her viral marital issues with her husband Maxwell Mensah.

Ghanaian actress and television personality, Nana Ama McBrown, has firmly quashed the swirling rumours that her marriage to Maxwell Mensah is teetering on the brink of collapse.

These speculations about their marriage had gained significant traction, with some suggesting that her husband had been involved with another woman, allegedly leading to her reported absence from their shared home.

During her response to these claims on the Daybreak Hitz show on Hitz FM, hosted by Andy Dosty, Nana Ama McBrown assured the public that their marital bond is as strong as ever, and there is no justifiable cause for concern.

She also candidly shared how she copes with the pressures of social media, emphasizing her inner strength and unwavering resolve to resist external pressures.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Nana Ama elaborated on the fact that being a prominent public figure, she comprehends that her life is a subject of public discussion, and people are bound to talk.

Nevertheless, she underscored her prerogative to select which voices and content she engages with on social media.

Her resilience shines through as she emphasises that public opinions will not break her spirit, given that she views herself as a fulfilled woman with all the requisites for a comfortable life.

In addition to her public life, Nana Ama McBrown shared insights into her personal life. She disclosed that she and Maxwell Mensah have been married for approximately 12 years, during which they’ve embraced the joys of parenthood, cherishing their daughter, Maxine.

THIS IS WHAT NANA AMA McBROWN SAID:

“I am happy at home, we are happy. We are very happy, extremely happy. It’s just like life [which comes with] ups and downs. So it’s not what they are saying. I am not here to respond but I just feel like me and my husband we are cool, we are fine. So there is no need talking too much about it,” she said.

“I don’t have any pressure. You don’t know me. I buy my own food. I came here in my own car. It’s my own car, I bought it myself. I fuel it myself. I live in my own house. I live in a house I built with my husband, we are fine. So if you live in a rented house and you talk about me, I won’t be worried about your pressure,” she intimated.

The actress’s reassurance regarding the state of her marriage has served to put to rest the unsettling rumours and speculations that had been circulating widely.

Nana Ama’s steadfastness in the face of public scrutiny, along with her unyielding commitment to her family, has only further solidified her status as a role model for many, both in Ghana and beyond.

Her ability to navigate the challenges of fame while maintaining a harmonious family life is indeed commendable and inspiring.