An angry netizen has dragged popular Kumawood actress cum media personality, Nana Ama McBrown.

The netizen, identified as Konfidence90 on Instagram chose to fire the actress under the comment of her recent post on Instagram.

The actress in a state of gay took to her official Instagram page to post the official flyer of 1957, a movie produced by upcoming Kumawood actor, Kyekyeku.

The caption accompanied by the flyer suggested that the actress would be at the National Theater on April 27 to support Kyekyeku during his movie premiere.

She implored all her fans and Ghanaians at large to take time off their busy schedule and take part in the upcoming movie premiere.

This action by the actress did not augur well with Konfidence, who chose to drag the popular actress and slap sense into her head.

Konfidence claims the actress is being biased for supporting Kyekyeku and ignoring her very own, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin.

He noted that just like Kyekyeku, Lilwin also has a movie to premier but McBrown has never posted his flyer for him.

He went on to add that during the recent birthday of Lilwin, McBrowbn did not as well bother to wish him, meanwhile, she does for other people.