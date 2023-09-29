“My first encounter with Mcbrown was unpleasant” – Nana Ama Achiaa, Mcbrown’s lookalike recounts

- Advertisement -

Nana Ama Achiaa, the self-proclaimed lookalike of Nana Ama McBrown, recently shared details of her first encounter with the renowned actress and TV presenter in an exclusive interview with GHPage TV.

Achiaa explained that their first meeting occurred on a set in Kumasi, where she was introduced as McBrown’s lookalike by the director.

However, Achiaa described the encounter as disappointing and disheartening. She revealed that McBrown’s initial reaction was cold and unfriendly when she attempted to approach and engage in conversation.

According to Achiaa, what hurt her the most was how McBrown seemingly dismissed her presence and asked her to move away, making her feel like she was being treated disrespectfully.

Despite the unpleasant first meeting, Achiaa expressed her admiration for Nana Ama McBrown and emphasized that she had always looked up to her as a role model.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

She conveyed her desire to have a better relationship with McBrown and asked for her forgiveness for any offence she might have unintentionally caused.

Achiaa also revealed her aspiration to continue her career and make a name for herself in the entertainment industry.

She acknowledged the challenges of being a lookalike and the pressure that comes with it but remained optimistic about her future endeavours.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

In a surprising turn of events, the lady who claimed to be Nana Ama McBrown’s lookalike has expressed regret for dragging McBrown’s husband into their recent social media feud.

During an interview with GHPage TV’s Abena Gold and Kaakyire Akosua, the lookalike lady took back her words and issued an unofficial apology to the businessman and father of one.

In the interview, the lady appeared remorseful and acknowledged that her previous comments might have negatively impacted McBrown’s husband.

She openly admitted her regret for involving him in the dispute and expressed her desire for reconciliation.

The lookalike lady emphasized that her intention was never to tarnish anyone’s image but rather to assert her identity as a McBrown lookalike.

She pleaded with McBrown’s husband to forgive her and put the recent controversy behind them.