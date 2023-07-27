type here...
Entertainment

McBrown’s TikTok boyfriend, Osanju, diagnosed with cancer; shares full details in sad video

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
TikToker Osanju and McBrown
Ghanaian content creator and popular TikToker, Osanju, who expressed his admiration and love for actress and TV presenter Nana Ama McBrown in a viral video has been diagnosed with cancer.

Mr Sanjus in a self-recorded clip posted to the video-based platform revealed that he has been battling the disease for many years and still undergoing treatment as it continues to transform.

He sadly revealed that due to his ill health, he has been compelled to sell all his possession to seek medical care, leaving him with little to nothing.

Showing off his impoverished room, Osanju said he lives a meek life because he has no money to spend lavishly and does not have a girlfriend because he cannot afford one.

Even though his popularity on social media could be seen as leverage to snag beautiful women, he said his shallow pockets don’t allow him that opportunity because no woman wants a broke man.

He noted sadly that due to his current state marriage is not on his checklist but expressed his desire to have a child, even if no woman wants to settle with him.

This, he said, would at least be a consolation for his loneliness and battle with cancer.

Meanwhile, internet users who have come across the video have shared some words of encouragement with Osnanju over his condition.

Below are some of the comments gathered from TikTok

Abigail: You’re dealing with cancer and you keep smiling and putting smiles on people’s face.May your destiny helper locate you soon

Akuabaako: Sorry dear everything will be ok please follow back let me support with the little I have, God is in control dear

SirMonney: this is sad oo but the guy is saying it in a funny way so we do not feel it much. my brother, you will be fine ok

BlaqRB: osanju everything happens for a reason live everything in the hands of God.All u have to do is to pray ,everything will be okay

    Source:GHPage

