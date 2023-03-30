Ghanaians have reacted to the news of the Electiriricty Comoany of Ghana disconnecting Ghanaian business magnate, Danieal McKorley McDan’s company from the national grid.

ECG took the harsh decision following the inability of the company to pay its debts in excess of GHC300,000.

After a thorough inspection, the ECG officials gathered that the metering system at the company had been tempered which they described as power theft.

The security personnel at the company were reportedly denied the ECG officials’ entry into the premises.

Already, several businesses of McDan have been disconnected: a banana farm, Moonlight Fresco Limited, and a fish farm Frosell all in the Ada district.

The ECG operation is to recoup the debt, expose power thieves and appeal to the public to pay their bills. It is a month-programme.