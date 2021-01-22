MD of Osei Kwame Despite owned Best Point Savings and Loans dies from COVID-19

- Advertisement -

The Managing Director(MD) of Best Point Savings and Loans, Philip Odei Asare has, according to sources, passed on from COVID-19.

The experienced accountant, with no underlying conditions, drew his last breath after suffering COVID complications.

Philip Odei Asare now joins the list of prominent Ghanaian men who have been lost through the deadly pandemic.

With the likes of Sir John- former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party and Forestry Commission of Ghana boss, Joshua Kyeremeh- National Security Coordinator, Leonard Gikunu- Head of Corporate Finance at Fidelity Bank and a host of others, Philip Odei has also been taken by the virus.

This is unfortunate news, and we admonish all readers to follow all the protocols and play their part in keeping themselves and their loved ones safe and alive.

May His Soul Rest In Peace!!