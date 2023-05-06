- Advertisement -

Otumfour Osei Tutu II, the King of the Asante Kingdom in Ghana, on May 4, 2023, met with Charles III at a private audience at Buckingham Palace. ahead of his Coronation as the new King of England.

Their meeting was ahead of King Charles III’s Coronation as the new King of England on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey, with well over 2,000 invited guests.

The Asantehene alongside his wife Lady Julia was privileged to witness the historic crowning moment of the UK monarch – the first in 70 years following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Asantehene was draped in a bright Kente – a unique handwoven fabric designed with great significance and meaning – while Lady Julia also wore kaba and slit sewn with Kente cloth.

The King of The Ashanti’s, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II (the Asantehene) (right) and Lady Julia Osei Tutu (left) with Charles III

The Manhyia Palace’s Twitter handle shared the meaning of the particular cloth the Asantehene wore to meet the King.

“The name of the Kente fabric Otumfuo is wearing is called ‘Wo sene wo y?nko a ?tan wo’ to wit ‘When you are better than your competitor, he envies you,’ the May 4 tweet accompanied by pictures of the trio read.

Kente clothes are known for their bright and colourful appearance which are often worn on special occasions by Ghanaian people.

A photo of the couple with the King made it to the front page of major UK newspapers and tabloids, inciting nostalgia among social media users.