Media houses have used and dumped me- Kofi Jamar

Ghanaian musician, Kofi Jamar has made some shocking disclosures about the media houses in the country.

The “Ekorso” hitmaker claims when he was in his prime, many media houses reached out to him for interviews, which despite his busy schedule, he still made time for.

He noted during an interview on Property FM that even though he had every right to ignore the media houses, he still went because he wanted to build a good rapport with them.

He disclosed that today, it is extremely difficult for him to get those same media houses to interview him, all because he has not released any hit songs again.

“Let me emphasize this, when Ekorso went viral and the song was everywhere and I remember when a lot of radio and TV stations were chasing me for interviews. Every media house from left and right like we had to make time for all of them cos they’re media houses and personalities we respect them a lot,” he said.

He went on to add “And we wanted to establish a long-term relationship with them and here is the case where I don’t have a hit song like Ekorso at the moment. I’m trying to go to those same radio stations and media houses for an interview now and it becomes hard for me, I think that’s where the problem comes from”

The musician revealed how he was told “This industry is known for the fact that when you’re coming as a new artiste we have experienced gatekeepers who warn you to be careful of the industry cos if you don’t take care they’ll use you and dump you”.