AMG rapper Medikal just added a brand new whip to his garage and this time he went in for 2021 edition of the Range Rover autobiography.

The rapper recently returned from his trip to the United States with a lot of goodies for his wife and his buddies including the latest iPhone 12 which a lot of people are dreaming of using.

Little did we know that he had actually bought the 2021 Range Rover autobiography which happens to be one of the most expensive cars this year.

Fella Makafui who happens to be the wife of the rapper took to her social media page to share first video of the car while congratulating him for his new whip.

She posted: “Congrats on your Range Rover Autobiography my husband .. @amgmedikal ?????? . AAHH CHAIRMAN YOU SPOIL THERE!!! ..No be beans !!!”.

Watch the video below:

See screenshot of her post below: