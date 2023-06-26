- Advertisement -

Medikal has left many people wondering whether he’s indeed married and a responsible man for that matter after he hosted a half-naked woman on stage during a performance.

The rapper had so much fun over the weekend during a concert at the Eid show in Offinso when he dragged the scantily-clad lady to join him on stage.

The lady who was initially dancing sensually below the high-rise stage caught the musician’s attention with her wild twerking moves in the crowd as her yellow figure-hugging skirt with large cut-outs exposed almost 90% of her bum.

Her nipples were visibly also protruding out of the transparent black shirt she wore.

Medikal who seemed impressed by the lady’s wiggling bum then call her on stage to shake her backside for the viewing pleasure of his fans.

Even though Medikal himself is married to Fella Makfui with enviable curves, he admitted to being amused by the unknown lady’s curvature.

Watching video of the incident, shocked fans wondered why a married artist would behave in such a way.

One fan wrote: “Nahh MDK isn’t he married? Ah what this,”

Another said: “Oh 3wurade! Obi serious girlfriend oooh, Artiste k) wiii freee

A third fan wrote: “Enti hwan ba paaa ni …. These 2000 borns ankasa nu … smh hm”

Another said: “Social Media Never Expires, In The Next 10-15 Years To Come All These People Will Regret How They Misused The Media, But It Will Be Too Late For Them..”