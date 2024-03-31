“She’s no more my wife”; Medikal has announced his divorce from Fella Makafui

- Advertisement -

Multiple award winning Ghanaian rapper, Medikal has taken to his official X account to announce his divorce from his now estranged wife, Fella Makafui.

The rapper made the announcement that he has quit his four-year marriage after boldly declaring in a queried post to a fan.

Prior to his announcement, Medikal and Fela had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The reason for their separation is yet unknown, although Medikal hinted at sharing his divorce news when he wrote;

“Fella is no more my wife, she is my Baby mother, we are co- parenting now and it’s all good”