- Advertisement -

Mother of AMG signed rapper Medikal, Madam Portia Lamptey has for the first time spoken about the arrest of her superstar son.

Granting an interview after the release of the rapper stated that she heard about Medikal’s arrest after she received a call from a journalist.

According to her, the journalist called her on phone to ask her if she had heard about the arrest of her son by the Ghana Police Service.

She continued that because she couldn’t stand the shock she ran out of her room without her clothes upon hearing the news.

Madam Lamptey explained that she immediately called her driver and moved straight to the Ministries Police Station.

She went on to say that she was at the court hearing the following day but couldn’t control her tears during the sitting.

Listen to the interview below:

Medikal was arrested last week Thursday evening for brandishing a gun on social media.

The “Omo Ada” hitmaker was arraigned before the Accra circuit court the next day where he was remanded into prison custody for some days but was later granted a bill of GHC 100,000 on Tuesday at the second sitting.