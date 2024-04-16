Medikal please write my name back on your hand- picture of Fella Makafui drinking alcohol trends online

- Advertisement -

Fella Makafui has come under criticism after a picture of her boozing in an undisclosed location is flying across social media platforms.

This comes after viral reports suggested that Fella Makafui and Medikal have kept an arm’s length from each other for reasons best known to the duo.

Even though the mother of one has come out to falsify such claims, saying that she and Medikal are still together, Ghanaians do not believe her.

In a viral picture, Fella Makafui was seen boozing at an undisclosed location and Ghanaians have reacted.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Ghanaian blogger, Nkonsah posted the picture and asked fans to help him with a good caption.

As usual, netizens took time off their busy schedules to help the blogger give a good caption to the picture.

Many netizens used the opportunity to write a caption that was a subtle lambast to the Ghanaian actress.

Others also pulled the legs of Fella Makafui in their suggested captions.

Meanwhile, let us look at some of the comments;

“Nti mdk suban eee daben?”, a netizen suggested.

“Nti sei na Medikal te3? Hmm Derby kaa y3 oo”, another netizen suggested.

“When you think you’re doing something to Hide but the sun will reveal everything. Nothing can be hiding under the sun. Fear Women and save your life”, a netizen wrote.

“Medikal pls Write my name back on your hand”, a netizen suggested.