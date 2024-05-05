Artiste manager and Entertainment critic Mr Logic has lashed out at Rapper Medikal for declaring he is single during his concert in London.

According to Mr Logic, what Medikal did on stage to him was an insult to his ex-wife and baby mama Fella Makafui stating he was teasing her.

He mentioned that he likes Medikal and everything about him but the move to openly say he was single on stage was a big no and something he could have avoided.

“I like Medika. He is my guy and I like everything about him. What I didn’t like was the fact that he announced that he was single on stage. I wish he didn’t say that. I feel like it was an insult or a tease to his wife Fella back home.

We cannot tell if they are divorced. But to announce it on a big stage like this means it is serious. But because of the dynamics of marriage, I think that he should not have made the announcement,” he said.

Mr Logic who looked pissed over that act disclosed that people marry and break up but after years of separation, they solve their issue and come back together as couples.

He said: “People marry and divorce and after ten years they sort their issues out and come back so I feel like it wasn’t that important to have made that announcement”.