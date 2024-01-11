type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentMedikal shed tears after Lil Wayne shared his photo on Instagram
Entertainment

Medikal shed tears after Lil Wayne shared his photo on Instagram

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Lil-Win-and-Medikal
Lil-Win-and-Medikal
- Advertisement -

AMG signed rapper Medikal has been left in tears of joy after American rapper Lil Wayne aka Weezy posted him on his official Instagram handle.

MDK inked an ambassadorial deal with Bumbu Rum, a beverage and wine company sometime last year.

But Lil Win who is also affiliated with the Rum brand decided to share a photo of Medikal today on his page with over 18 million followers.

On the other hand, Medikal acknowledged Lil Wayne’s post, expressing gratitude for the support and expressing happiness about being recognized for his special talent.

MDK reposted Lil Wayne’s post and included a tearful emoji in a heartfelt and happy message to convey his feelings.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

In another post, Medikal took to X platform formerly known as Twitter and said “Become a rapper because of this man and my whole life changed. Damn ! Dreams really come true. Love Wayne”

See screenshot below:

Source:GhPage

TODAY

Thursday, January 11, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
84.1 ° F
84.1 °
84.1 °
74 %
3.5mph
54 %
Thu
84 °
Fri
88 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
88 °
Mon
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more