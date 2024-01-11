- Advertisement -

AMG signed rapper Medikal has been left in tears of joy after American rapper Lil Wayne aka Weezy posted him on his official Instagram handle.

MDK inked an ambassadorial deal with Bumbu Rum, a beverage and wine company sometime last year.

But Lil Win who is also affiliated with the Rum brand decided to share a photo of Medikal today on his page with over 18 million followers.

On the other hand, Medikal acknowledged Lil Wayne’s post, expressing gratitude for the support and expressing happiness about being recognized for his special talent.

MDK reposted Lil Wayne’s post and included a tearful emoji in a heartfelt and happy message to convey his feelings.

In another post, Medikal took to X platform formerly known as Twitter and said “Become a rapper because of this man and my whole life changed. Damn ! Dreams really come true. Love Wayne”

See screenshot below: