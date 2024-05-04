Beyond Kontrol boss, Medikal has proven to his doubters that he is capable of holding the rap scene for a long time without any problem.

After weeks of all the hype and gimmicks for the much-anticipated concert in London, the rapper managed to sell out the concert which was organised at the O2 Indigo.

The concert paraded a lot of Ghanaian artists such as Bisa Kdei, Efya, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and others.

Medikal before the show promised to wow fans and true to his words, he had a successful show and he delivered.

The venue was overfilled with some people taking outside seats to experience the magic from Medikal.

Watch the video below: