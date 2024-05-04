type here...
Medikal shuts down O2 Indigo with massive performance

By Qwame Benedict
Beyond Kontrol boss, Medikal has proven to his doubters that he is capable of holding the rap scene for a long time without any problem.

After weeks of all the hype and gimmicks for the much-anticipated concert in London, the rapper managed to sell out the concert which was organised at the O2 Indigo.

The concert paraded a lot of Ghanaian artists such as Bisa Kdei, Efya, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and others.

Medikal before the show promised to wow fans and true to his words, he had a successful show and he delivered.

The venue was overfilled with some people taking outside seats to experience the magic from Medikal.

