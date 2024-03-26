- Advertisement -

The debate between Showboy and Criss Waddle as to who is the co-founder of AMG has finally been settled.

In the ongoing beef between Medikal and Showboy, both parties claim to be the brains behind AMG led by CEO Criss Waddle.

But in a self-recorded video, Criss Waddle revealed the truth and mentioned who amongst the two entertainers helped him to start AMG Business.

According to Criss Waddle, he has been in contact with Medikal as far back as 2010 and at that time he had not met or didn’t know Showboy.

He explained that even though he had not signed Medikal, they were chatting on a regular on BBM with Medikal convincing him to support his career since he was serious about doing music.

He added that he became friends with Showboy after his single Ayi featuring Bisa Kdei made waves and as at that time, AMG Business had already been formed.

