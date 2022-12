US rapper Meek Mill is in Ghana, and as part of his visit, he has participated in a bike parade.

The bike parade that could be described as crazy has Meek Mill pulling stunts together with other local bikers.

Notable Ghanaian biker, Mayeye Heymana joined the rapper upon his arrival to Ghana.

Meek Mill is a known biker and would be performing at the Afronation Festival in Ghana.