Meet Aisylu Chizhevskaya, the 53-year-old woman who married her adopted 22-year-old son
Relationship

Meet Aisylu Chizhevskaya, the 53-year-old woman who married her adopted 22-year-old son

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A 53-year-old woman named Aisylu Chizhevskaya Mingalim has made the decision to wed her adopted son, who is 31 years younger than her.

The musician married her 22-year-old adopted son, Daniel Chizhevsky, on October 20th in a ceremony that took place at a restaurant in Kazan, Tatarstan Republic, Russia.

She had adopted Daniel after meeting him at an orphanage where she provided singing lessons when he was just 13, according to local reports.

Following her marriage to Daniel, whom she had been raising since he was 14, Mingalim and her new husband began making plans to leave their country.

Mingalim also has a biological son from a previous marriage, and she has shared with local media that her romantic relationship with Daniel began after she brought him home from the orphanage.

“Our relationship is perfect. We can’t live without each other. We are on the same wavelength,” Mingalim said.

