Meet Aligata, the man and voice behind the ‘Alomo Gyata’ viral song [PHOTOS]

In the past few weeks a new rendition of Noble Adu Kwasi’s ‘Akwankwaa Hiani’ has become the toast of most music lovers. The jam is everywhere.

People’s passion for the song titled ‘Alomo Gyata’ is the tone of the unknown voice behind the refix.

A lot of people love the song so much they share it without even thinking about the artiste behind this amazing piece of art.

The artiste is called Aligata, a reggae, dancehall and afrobeats musician who has been releasing freestyles and songs over the years.

Listen to ‘Alomo Gyata’ by Aligata which he claims was done five months ago, below: