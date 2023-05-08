type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentMeet Aligata, the man and voice behind the ‘Alomo Gyata’ viral song...
Entertainment

Meet Aligata, the man and voice behind the ‘Alomo Gyata’ viral song [PHOTOS]

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
- Advertisement -

In the past few weeks a new rendition of Noble Adu Kwasi’s ‘Akwankwaa Hiani’ has become the toast of most music lovers. The jam is everywhere.

People’s passion for the song titled ‘Alomo Gyata’ is the tone of the unknown voice behind the refix. 

A lot of people love the song so much they share it without even thinking about the artiste behind this amazing piece of art.

The artiste is called Aligata, a reggae, dancehall and afrobeats musician who has been releasing freestyles and songs over the years.

Listen to ‘Alomo Gyata’ by Aligata which he claims was done five months ago, below:

Subscribe to watch new videos

    Source:GHPAGE

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, May 8, 2023
    Accra
    clear sky
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    78 %
    1.6mph
    0 %
    Tue
    88 °
    Wed
    88 °
    Thu
    88 °
    Fri
    88 °
    Sat
    83 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News