Amouranth has revealed new details about her upcoming beverage line, which is apparently inspired by her vagina.

We live in a world where influencers and e-celebs can produce and sell just about any type of product, and they seem to get weirder and weirder every time.

Amouranth, who’s made an incredibly successful career for herself becoming one of the top female streamers in the world. She’s made loads of money so far from the simplest of activities, like selling bathwater or sleeping on a stream.

Her latest business venture though is the strangest by far, as she recently revealed she’d been approached by a Polish brewery, ‘The Order Of Yoni’, asking for her Pap smear as an ingredient in its newest beers.

The company has made several beers in the past, and Amouranth is reportedly quite excited to work with them on the bizarre beverage.

Will you patronize this beer in your locality?