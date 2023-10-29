Meet Andrea Ivanova; the lady who has spent over $10,000 on her lips

- Advertisement -

Andrea Ivanova, from Bulgaria, has spent thousands of pounds on more than 20 hyaluronic acid lip injections in her bid to be more ‘fashionable’.

The influencer who is in her early 20’s recently had her latest injection and took to Instagram to reveal her ever-growing pout.

Of any future lip injections, Andrea said, “My doctor said he will do more injections for me, but said I have to wait for at least two months,” going on to explain that although she loves her permanent duck face, it’s been difficult to eat properly.

The influencer, from Bulgaria, is eager to “fall madly and truly in love” but hasn’t found someone who accepts her.

And if she’s with a fella who’s uncomfortable to be seen in public with her, Andrea won’t pursue him much longer.

She admitted: “I will feel bad or offended.

“So I will then have to look for a new partner who won’t be hindered by my appearance.

“I would like to fall madly and truly in love and meet the right partner for me, because love is the most beautiful thing.”