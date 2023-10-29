type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleMeet Andrea Ivanova; the lady who has spent over $10,000 on her...
Lifestyle

Meet Andrea Ivanova; the lady who has spent over $10,000 on her lips

Who is Andrea Ivanova and what is she famous for?

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Andrea Ivanova, from Bulgaria, has spent thousands of pounds on more than 20 hyaluronic acid lip injections in her bid to be more ‘fashionable’.

The influencer who is in her early 20’s recently had her latest injection and took to Instagram to reveal her ever-growing pout.

Of any future lip injections, Andrea said, “My doctor said he will do more injections for me, but said I have to wait for at least two months,” going on to explain that although she loves her permanent duck face, it’s been difficult to eat properly.

The influencer, from Bulgaria, is eager to “fall madly and truly in love” but hasn’t found someone who accepts her.

And if she’s with a fella who’s uncomfortable to be seen in public with her, Andrea won’t pursue him much longer.
She admitted: “I will feel bad or offended.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

“So I will then have to look for a new partner who won’t be hindered by my appearance.

“I would like to fall madly and truly in love and meet the right partner for me, because love is the most beautiful thing.”

TODAY

Sunday, October 29, 2023
Accra
light rain
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
79 %
2.6mph
20 %
Sun
85 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
83 °
Wed
78 °
Thu
84 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways