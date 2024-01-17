type here...
“Meet Bae”: Berla Mundi releases first official photos from her secret plush wedding – PHOTOS

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Beautiful Ghanaian broadcaster and media personality, Berlynda Addadey, known in the media space as Berla Mundi, has released beautiful photos from her recently held wedding.

Berla tied the knot in a strictly private wedding ceremony in Accra on Friday, January 5, 2024 which took over the internet.

The wedding reportedly took place at an undisclosed location, with guests instructed to leave their phones behind.

Weeks after the ceremony, the TV3 presenter took to Instagram to share some official photos from the wedding.

The photos show Berla and her groom, David Tabi, rocking white in style. In the first slide, Berla sat on a couch with her husband standing. The second had both them standing as the man held her by the waist.

