Meet the billionaire who takes 111 pills every day in the bid to live forever

A billionaire tech guru whose quest is to ‘live forever’ has revealed how he hacked his complex daily routine to extend his life as long as possible.

Bryan Johnson, 45, a California-based tech mogul who sold his business Braintree Venmo to PayPal for $800 million nearly 10 years ago, spoke to Steven Bartlett on the Diary of a CEO Podcast this week.



He believes that always sleeping at the same time, never eating after 11am and taking 111 pills are the keys to eternal youth.

The mogul added that his main goal in the 21st century is to ‘not die’ and he does anything possible to extend life – which has included injecting his 17-year-old son’s plasma.

‘I’m revolting against the culture of death,’ he said on the podcast.

‘I was born to introduce this new idea to humanity,’ he told Dragon’s Den star Steven.

In the 21st Century, the only goal is not to die. It’s the rallying cry for the 21st Century, those two word: “don’t die”,’ he added.

Speaking this week, he also revealed how being born Mormon and struggling with depression and suicidal thoughts lead to his success now – but said that he worries that previously not looking after himself earlier in life could have caused damage.

Bryan added that he thinks it’s ‘absolutely possible’ to ‘live forever’ and that he makes all his decisions via algorithm, so he does not give his mind ‘authority’ to make decisions.

Bryan also said that sleep is the most important thing for him, and that he measures the quality of his sleep, getting 100 per cent quality for six months straight.



The mogul revealed that he goes to bed at 8.30pm everyday, which can be detrimental to his social life – but said that it is worth it.

When he wakes up, he often doesn’t speak to anyone for four or five hours so he’s able to ‘think’.

‘I probe myself to deep levels, but you can get knocked off so fast.

‘Someone saying “how are you, how was your sleep” can knock me off.’

The father-of-one also allocates 2250 calories to eat a day, which is strictly plant-based, eating everything between 6am and 11am.

Wine, he says, should also be drunk in the morning and limited to 3oz a day.

‘I’ve built my life around sleep,’ he explained.

‘That’s the opposite of cultural norms, most people will blow their bed time if they want to go out with friends.

I’ve made the hard decisions. There’s a bunch of small things.

‘My last meal of the day is at 11am, by the time I go to bed I have more than eight hours of digestion.

‘I ran a few hundred experiments on this. I sleep best with an empty stomach’.

He added that he ‘never shares a bed’ with anyone and won’t have sex after 8.30pm either.

‘I’m single, I’ve tried to date before, I’ve given them a list of 10 things that will make them impossible to like me.’

Bryan also said that he grew up in ‘typically American’ and ‘not healthy’ way where he ate many sugary cereals, but now eats zero cane sugar because it has ‘no benefits’.

