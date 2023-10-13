Meet Brian Mwenda, the fake and uneducated lawyer who won all 26 cases handled

- Advertisement -

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Nairobi branch has sounded the alarm, cautioning the public about an individual allegedly impersonating an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya to deceive unsuspecting clients

Mwenda has never stepped in any law class but he has made appearances in court and allegedly won several cases.

Following the incident, LSK Nairobi branch is now urging the public to provide information about individuals masquerading as lawyers.

Brian Mwenda a fake and imposter lawyer who successfully won 26 cases before High Court Judges, Magistrates, and Supreme Court of Appeal Judges, has been apprehended by authorities.

The Law Society alleges that he falsely portrayed himself as an Advocate of the High Court despite not having a license to practice law in the country.

There are differing opinions on his status, with some suggesting he is a self-trained legal practitioner who should be permitted to sit for bar exams, while others believe he will argue his case in courts again and emerge victorious.