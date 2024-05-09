Meet The Class Two Teacher of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II; Mrs. Rose Asiedu Ampem

A picture of Mrs. Rose Asiedu Ampem, the class two teacher of Otumfour Osei Tutu has popped up online.

This comes after the Asantehene heaped praises on her during his 74th birthday party that recently took place.

Speaking at his 74th Birthday Thanksgiving Service at St. Cyprains Anglican Cathedral, Kumasi, Otumfour Osei Tutu thanked Mrs. Rose Asiedu Ampem.

According to him, his class two teacher contributed to his success story, saying that if he is at where he is now, then it is because of a teacher like Mrs. Rose Asiedu Ampem.