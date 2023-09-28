Meet Danny Manu, the Ghanaian innovator whose multilanguage translator earbuds have gone viral

- Advertisement -

Danny Manu, the Ghanaian innovator whose real-time language translation ear buds has caught public attention may soon make a footprint in Ghana as he hopes to expand his business.

His company, Mymanu is looking to add more African languages to the dozens of languages programmed for live translation on the CLIK+ and CLIK S ear buds which have been widely accepted in the US and European market.

Mymanu has sold hundreds of thousands of the CLIK+ and CLIK S ear buds in the US and Europe which are the company’s major markets.

These markets have ensured that the CLIK+ device is sold out and now exerting pressure on Mr. Manu and his team to develop 2nd generation.

“We need to get some data and that will give us a better understanding on how we could dedicate an R&D team to work on some of the African languages which is something we are looking to do from next year. We can have an R&D centre in Ghana or somewhere in Africa to start working with the locals to develop the languages,” he said in the interview.

Africa is highly diverse linguistically as experts estimate as many as 2,000 different languages spoken across the continent.

This would be a huge test for Danny Manu’s Mymanu team and he is perfectly aware of this situation.

Having innovative products developed nearly half a decade ago and getting the entire buzz in recent times is very encouraging according to Mr. Manu.

The 33-year-old says he hopes to inspire other entrepreneurs in Ghana and black entrepreneurs in general with his work and achievements.