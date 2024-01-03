Meet Eric, Chef Faila’s sous-chef supporting her in the cook-a-thon Guinness World Record attempt

- Advertisement -

Chef Faila who’s still cooking after 63 hours and 62 dishes is with an amazing sous chef named Eric.

A sous-chef is a chef who is second in command of a kitchen – the person ranking directly below the head chef.

In large kitchens, sous-chefs generally manage members of the kitchen on behalf of the head chef, who is usually preoccupied with other tasks.

Chef Eric has been with Faila since the inception of her Guinness World Record attempt for the longest cooking marathon and has planned not to sleep until she makes it to the Guinness World Record.

When asked about his unwavering support, he mentioned being a passionate person who believes in people’s potential.

His dream has always been to see a Ghanaian set a world record but little did he know it would happen in his hometown alongside his boss.

Surprisingly, Eric is also an old student of UDS just like Chef Faila Abdul Razak.

Chef Faila Commenced her marathon cooking session on the eve of the New Year in 2024.

She’s striving to set a new Guinness record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Her ambitious goal is to reach a staggering 120 hours, equivalent to about five days of continuous cooking, to surpass the existing record held by Irish Chef Alan Fisher, who achieved an impressive 119 hours and 57 minutes.

This culinary feat is currently underway at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, in the Northern Region.

