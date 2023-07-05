type here...
Meet Jasmine Dwumoh, the youngest & curvaceous NDC’s Aspiring MP for Gomoa East

By Mr. Tabernacle
Ghanaian politician Jasmine Bernice Obrempong Dwumoh has turned heads on social media with a recent video that has gone viral online.

The NDC Aspiring MP is seen standing at an airport with her hands folded probably waiting on a guest.

The part of the video that has sent tongues wagging is her curvaceous figure captured in the short clip.

Jasmine is contesting to become a Member of Parliament for Gomoa East in the Central Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to reports, Jasmine is the youngest parliamentary candidate in Ghanaian political history.

Netizens who have seen the video just can’t stop watching Jasmine’s body. Her figure has convinced them that she would be an amazing MP and deserves to be voted for.

