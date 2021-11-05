- Advertisement -

Actress and television personality Xandy Kamel has been making the news in recent times after she came out to speak about her failed marriage to sports presenter King Kaninja.

Days later it emerged that Xandy was a lesbian and that her partner was one lady identified as Ohemaa Lipsy real name Victoria Quartey.

In an audio that found its way unto social media by Ohemaa Lipsy, she laid a lot of allegations against Xandy and even spoke about some issues in her marriage.

Well, today we bring you some photos of the lady who claimed to be the partner of the actress.

See the photos below:

Lipsy

Ohemaa Lipsy

Ohemaa Lipsy

In other news, Ohemaa Lipsy has come out to state that she isn’t true she is the lesbian partner of Xandy Kamel.

According to her, some people who are against Xandy Kamel approached her for a deal to lie against the actress since her marriage issues have found their way to social media.

She however apologized to Xandy for dragging her name in the mud by lying against her.