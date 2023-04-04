Meet Samson Darrah – The KNUST optometry student making a difference in Ghana

- Advertisement -

Samson is the Founder and Executive Director of iCare Network Ghana, an organization that provides medical care and social support to underprivileged individuals in rural Ghanaian communities.

One of the organization’s key areas of focus is promoting eye health and ensuring that people have access to the care they need to maintain healthy vision.



Recently, Samson and his team organized an eye screening program for over 270 schoolchildren and teachers at Kotei R/C School in Kumasi, Ghana.

The program aimed to provide the students with a free eye screening to ensure healthy vision for academic work and raise awareness about glaucoma and the importance of regular eye exams.



The program was a huge success, with many students receiving the care they needed and learning about the importance of maintaining a healthy vision.

Samson’s team also facilitated an interactive session on menstrual health, donated menstrual products to support the students, and organized a career talk to inspire them about the various career paths they can explore in the future.

The team also donated school supplies such as pens, pencils, erasers, and sharpeners to support the student’s education.



Samson has organized many projects, including those at Akyawkrom M/A Primary & JHS and Atia Methodist M/A Primary & JHS.

His efforts to promote eye health and improve access to care have been widely applauded, and he has received several fellowships and appointments to leadership positions, such as the African Future Leaders Fellowship, Harvard Crossroads Emerging Leaders Program ’21, Member of the Ghana Youth Task Team for the African Youth Partnership.

Global Youth Ambassador for TheirWorld, Vice President for Volunteer Optometric Services to Humanity (KNUST Chapter), and Ambassador for World Literacy Foundation.

He also served as the Editor-in-Chief for the Optometry Students Association of Ghana (KNUST-Chapter).



Samson’s dedication and commitment to promoting eye health and education in Ghana are truly inspiring.

He is a shining example of how one person can make a difference and create positive change in the world.

With his passion for giving back to his community, he is sure to continue impacting and transforming lives in Ghana and beyond.