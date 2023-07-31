Meet Sarah Rodo, The Woman In An Intimate Relationship With A Plane

- Advertisement -

A woman in a early 20s has caused a stir on social media after revealing that she’s in an intimate relationship with an aeroplane and that she travelled abroad 30 times in the last year just to spend quality time with her lover.

Sarah Rodo, from Dortmund, Germany, found love on her first flight with a Boeing 737 – after an unfulfilling attempt to date humans.

The 23-year-old has also “met” 60 figurines and three larger models who she considers part of a “collective being” that she is dating, and so she often refers to her lovers as one.

According to Sarah, keeping up a relationship with an object requires real commitment.

The avid jet-setter is so loved up that she has booked 30 mini-breaks in the last 12 months just to be close to her original beauty, the Boeing 737.

Read Also: Boxer Amir Khan and Wife, Faryal Makhdoom Separate

Despite their many trips together, Sarah, who identifies as objectum sexual is heartbroken that she’s never been fully alone with her partner.

Sarah said:

“I’m proud to be objectum sexual – it’s a wonderful sexuality but the only sad thing is that I can’t be alone with a real plane. I flew a lot in the last year to be with the Boeing as often as I possibly could, I took about 30 flights and always combined it with a city trip or vacation. I also love to travel and discover new things With my love, I’ve travelled to Stockholm, Malmo, Copenhagen, Budapest, Vienna, and Paris. I also often visited Katowice in Poland as a day tour.”

Sarah has also recently met a new plane, Charlie, who she is enjoying getting to know.

The 23-year-old still hopes to wed the 737 series. She has previously shared how she cannot legally marry her lover despite their strong bond but has now hinted that there may be wedding bells in the near future.

She added:

“I also have a new bigger model that looks like Dicki, but he has more detailed wings… his name is Charlie. Currently there are small plans to get married to the 737 series. However, I will not move abroad. In the meantime, I have my models and will continue going on trips to hang out with planes.”