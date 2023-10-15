Meet Sarah Wilkinson, the lady who married herself after not finding the right partner in 20 years

- Advertisement -

A woman after saving for 20 years has finally thrown herself her dream wedding after not supposedly meeting the right partner.

Sarah Wilkinson decided to hold a wedding ceremony conducted by her celebrant friend at Harvest House in Felixstowe, Suffolk.

The credit controller said the occasion was a natural progression after she treated herself to an engagement ring.

“It was a lovely day for me to be centre of attention,” she said. The ceremony wasn’t an official wedding, but I had my wedding day.”

“I think you get to the point where you think ‘I might not have this with a partner by my side, but why should I miss out? That money was reserved for my wedding – it was a case of it’s there and why not use it for something I want to do.”

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

The bride was surrounded by 40 of her closest family and friends for the ceremony on 30 September and another 40 people in the evening at the tennis club opposite.

Ms Wilkinson said she wrote 14 vows for her to honour, with the first being a promise never to relinquish control of the TV remote.

She said she came up with the idea of the wedding when she turned 40 in lockdown and decided to buy herself a diamond engagement ring she had always wanted.