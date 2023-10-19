Meet sergeant Randy Adams: The US army veteran going viral on TikTok for his story and looks

- Advertisement -

Who is Randy Adams?

Randy Adams is a US Army veteran who is currently going viral on TikTok after sharing his inspirational journey following a life-threatening accident that saw him lose half of his face.

Randy Adams touched everyone’s heart with his bravery and life experience. Adams serves under the Army Special Forces, and made such significance with his gallantry and heroism. Adams is remembered by all as a great and heroic soldier who didn’t hesitate to save the people when they were in danger.

What happened to Randy Adams?

On January 2021, Randy was on leave from the army and on his way to his next duty station. He was attacked on his blindside, an attack that left him with significant facial injuries. He had to undergo multiple surgeries and various medical procedures to recover from that traumatic incident.

He was induced into a coma and woke up 30 days later in a military hospital in Texas. He was wrapped from head to toe and could barely move or see.

However, he is now nearly recovered, according to his website. Adams feels it was placed on his spirit “by God” to share his journey with the world and ensure everyone that “no matter what obstacles are in your path, with the right mindset you will overcome.”

Randy Adams goes viral on TikTok

Adams has amassed a large following on social media and has close to a million followers on TikTok where he shares motivational videos and life updates with fans.

He has over 7 million likes and has a loyal fanbase who follow for fitness videos and stories about Adams’ life and journey following his attack.