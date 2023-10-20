type here...
I’ll meet Stonebwoy naked at the airport if he wins a Grammy award – Abena Moet

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Grid of Abena-Moet-and-Stonebwoy
Abena-Moet-and-Stonebwoy
Abena Moet a popular media figure has vowed to welcome Bhim Nation President Stonebwoy naked should he ever win a Grammy award.

She claimed that if the dancehall musician received the prized Grammy trophy, she would be overjoyed.

Stonebwoy submitted his Fifth-Dimension record for the Grammy Academy’s consideration before she made her remark.

Abena Moet, who was delivering the news on the Neat FM Entertainment show, responded to the development by saying,

“Global Music Record label has congratulated our own superstar, Stonebwoy, for his Grammy consideration. If Stonebwoy wins a Grammy award, I’ll go naked to meet him at the airport. I mean it, I will be waving my breast put the award on it, and take it home.”

She continued by defining Grammy consideration and nomination in her own words.

“There is a difference between Grammy consideration and nomination but the consideration alone isn’t easy. Because consideration means that they’ve considered you as a potential nominee. So his latest Fifth Dimension Album has been considered at the 66th Grammy Awards.

“So if he gets a nomination, some of the categories he could get consideration include, Best Global Music Album, Best Reggae album, and also the Best African Music Performance. This means he could even get three nominations,” said Abena Moet.

Watch the video below:

Source:GhPage

