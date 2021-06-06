- Advertisement -

The death of Nigeria’s most popular televangelists Temitope Balogun Joshua, aka TB Joshua, has thrown tens of thousands of his followers around the globe into a state of shock.

The founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) was said to have died on Saturday, June 5, 2021, shortly after conducting a live broadcast, but the cause of his death has not been made public.

He was 57 years old.

Prophet TB Joshua’s wife and family have always been strangers to public life as his ministry centred on his teachings, miracle and deliverance sessions.

Below are some interesting facts GHPage.com has gathered about the family of the Joshua’s.

It would surprise you to know that prior to his birth on June 12, 1963, TB Joshua was spent 15 months in his mother’s womb.

He got married to a very beautiful wife whose name is Evelyn Joshua in 1990 and have three children together.

TB Joshua Wife, Evelyn

The adorable wife of TB Joshua is a minister at the Synagogue Church. She is the second most powerful person in the Church.

In an interview in 2019, she revealed that the Prophet proposed to her on the same day when they met.

At the first moments after the proposal, she was sceptical about this. Nevertheless, she said “yes,” and now they are happily married for more than a quarter of a century. Evelyn said that she does not regret that she accepted the proposal.

TB Joshua Children

1. Serah Oyindamola Joshua

The first child of TB Joshua is a graduate of the London School of Economics under the Department of Law.

Despite her status as the daughter of the richest pastor in Nigeria, Serah keeps a low profile and focuses on her career as a legal practitioner.

2. Promise Joshua

TB Joshua’s second daughter, Promise, also followed the footsteps of her sister to the London School of Economics. While in school, Promise studied international relations and politics.

Third Child of TB Joshua

There is not much information about the third child of TB Joshua. The family apparently hides information about the child. Still, many people wondering about the future of the third prophet TB Joshua child.