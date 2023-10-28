type here...
VIDEO: Meet the student of Brekum College of Education who won 1.8 billion in sports betting

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Social media went haywire when a student of Brekum college what what others can just dream of.

The young guy won a huge sum of money totaling GH¢1.8M after all selections on his bet slip won.

In a video posted on Ghpage instagram account that has gone already gone viral sees friends and roommates of the young man jubilating over this huge win.

Sports betting has become the survival stunt for teaming youths across the African continent with the government of Ghana even putting certain limitations and restrictions on it.

Watch the video below

