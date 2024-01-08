type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentMeet Zakaria: The cyclist riding a bike from Ashaiman to Tamale to...
Entertainment

Meet Zakaria: The cyclist riding a bike from Ashaiman to Tamale to support Chef Faila’s cookathon

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian chef and restaurant owner, Faila Abdul Razak began her official Guinness World Record attempt of the longest cooking marathon by an individual on New Year day 2024.

Her attempt has garnered attention from Ghanaians as numerous fans and top personalities continue to throng Tamale’s Modern City Hotel where the attempt has been staged.

A cyclist has announced his intentions to support her in an unusual way that has gotten netizens talking.

According to Zakari the cyclist, his plan is to move from Ashaiman to Tamale on his bike to support Faila Abdul Razak’s cook-a-thon.

The distance between the two destinations is 601.8 kilometres and takes about 12 hours when travelling by bus. Spotting a T-shirt with Faila’s photo printed on it, the biker is believed to have begun his unbelievable journey.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

TODAY

Monday, January 8, 2024
Accra
light rain
90 ° F
90 °
90 °
66 %
2.2mph
100 %
Mon
89 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
88 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more