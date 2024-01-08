Meet Zakaria: The cyclist riding a bike from Ashaiman to Tamale to support Chef Faila’s cookathon

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian chef and restaurant owner, Faila Abdul Razak began her official Guinness World Record attempt of the longest cooking marathon by an individual on New Year day 2024.

Her attempt has garnered attention from Ghanaians as numerous fans and top personalities continue to throng Tamale’s Modern City Hotel where the attempt has been staged.

A cyclist has announced his intentions to support her in an unusual way that has gotten netizens talking.

According to Zakari the cyclist, his plan is to move from Ashaiman to Tamale on his bike to support Faila Abdul Razak’s cook-a-thon.

The distance between the two destinations is 601.8 kilometres and takes about 12 hours when travelling by bus. Spotting a T-shirt with Faila’s photo printed on it, the biker is believed to have begun his unbelievable journey.