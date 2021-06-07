Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcome baby girl

- Advertisement -

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed a new member to their family, the couple announced in a statement on Sunday.

The Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a girl on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA.

Their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, was named after Her Majesty The Queen and the late Princess Diana.

“It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” the statement said.

“Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital,” it said, adding that the new arrival weighed in at 7 pounds, 11 ounces (3.49 kilos) and that “both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.”

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales,” the statement added.

Baby Lili is the second child for the couple, who also have a 2-year-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.