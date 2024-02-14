type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentMen date poor ladies because they can control them – Lydia Forson...
Entertainment

Men date poor ladies because they can control them – Lydia Forson reveals why men don’t like her

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Lydia Forson reacts to the
Lydia Forson
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress, entrepreneur and sworn feminist, Lydia Forson has explained why most men prefer broke ladies.

In a recent tweet currently making round on social media, the controversial feminist explained that most men prefer to date jobless women who can’t provide for their basic needs.

According to Lydia, most men don’t like women who have their own money and this to her is because they won’t be able to control them or tell them what to do.

“Some men know EXACTLY what they’re doing when they pick young girls or those who don’t have to spend on. It’s about power and control.

It’s why they get so aggressive when they can’t control them any longer. It’s also why they don’t like women who have their own money!! ” She wrote on X formerly known as Twitter.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Her statement has since caused a lot of uproar on social media with several people calling her out for being a feminist.

TODAY

Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
85.1 ° F
85.1 °
85.1 °
77 %
1.8mph
48 %
Wed
88 °
Thu
89 °
Fri
88 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more