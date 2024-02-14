Men date poor ladies because they can control them – Lydia Forson reveals why men don’t like her

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress, entrepreneur and sworn feminist, Lydia Forson has explained why most men prefer broke ladies.

In a recent tweet currently making round on social media, the controversial feminist explained that most men prefer to date jobless women who can’t provide for their basic needs.

According to Lydia, most men don’t like women who have their own money and this to her is because they won’t be able to control them or tell them what to do.

“Some men know EXACTLY what they’re doing when they pick young girls or those who don’t have to spend on. It’s about power and control.

It’s why they get so aggressive when they can’t control them any longer. It’s also why they don’t like women who have their own money!! ” She wrote on X formerly known as Twitter.

Her statement has since caused a lot of uproar on social media with several people calling her out for being a feminist.