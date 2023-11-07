Men keep approaching me but I bounce them because I’m focused on God – Diana Asamoah claims

- Advertisement -

Veteran gospel musician who now doubles as a political business woman, Evangelist Diana Asamoah has revealed why she keeps rejecting proposals from potential suitors.

According to Madam Diana, she is too busy with winning souls for Christ to be destructed with relationships.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Accra-based Okay Fm, the multiple award winning singer disclosed that while many men approach her intending to enter her life, she remains resolute in not allowing them to do so, adding that she wants to focus on her ministry as an evangelist and gospel singer.

So Many men approach me and try to come into my life, but I don’t allow them because I want to focus on my ministry,” she stated.