“Men no longer marry for sexz as it’s now free and easy to get” – Man advises ladies

Popular Nigerian lifestyle influencer, Bellofrasher, has once again shares some concerning secrets of men that women must know.

According to him, men marry for support, nurturing, affection, love and respect and not for sex, beauty or food as most women often think.

“Ladies, let me let you in on a little secret about us men. A man won’t marry you for sex, because there is plenty of it going around for free with no marriage attachment to it,” he said.

He went on to add that;

“A man won’t marry you for your beauty, because there will always be another woman who is more beautiful than you.

A man won’t marry you for food, because he can order himself some Chinese food or make indomie. A man Marries for support, for nurturing, for affection, for love and respect.”