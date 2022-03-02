- Advertisement -

Popular Nigerian relationship coach Blessing Nkiruka Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, has sparked yet another heated argument on social media with her view on dating.

In a new episode of her regular relationship advice to couples, she said men are mandated to give money to women to charter rides back home after visiting or taking them out on dates.

The self-styled relationship adviser argued that such a gesture from a man to a woman “shows some level of protection, security, responsibility, and ability”.

She added: “Transport fare is the smallest thing any man can give to a woman”

Blessing argued that men are naturally created to provide for women, hence it is a man’s key obligation to cater for a woman he is married to or only dating.

Check out the video below

Many fans of Blessing have been divided in opinions under her post on Instagram.

Check out some reactions we have sampled below:

iam_chrismilez07: If you won do Ashawo do Ashawo, stop hiding under the umbrella of security. Foot your bills make you for comot eyes from Army Man Salary

shininng_nation: Not his responsibility because no man want to marry a liability anymore so teach this girls how work hard and be theirs self independent

nawtibrillie: Omoh the talk even tire me self, if transport is a problem let him dey his dey, or better still let him come see me instead,everyone should rest

doctall_kingsley: With all due respect Ma, stop teaching our young girls how to do ASHAWO, a working class lady don’t need your peanut for transport

nicholas_peter5407: So at your age you still collect money from men when ever you visit them?? You should know that mature women don’t do that so if you are still advising ladies to do that you are talking to kids, giving is a choice if i like i give if i no give you transport no mean say i no love you only the poor ones can support you on this tho