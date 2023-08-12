Mercy Eke and Kiddwaya raise eyebrows with their display of affection inside the pool (Video)

- Advertisement -

BBNaija All Stars housemate Mercy Eke and her colleague, Kiddwaya raise eyebrows following their latest display of affection.

The pool party for week 3 was held on Thursday night and by extension, housemates left viewers glued to their screens with contents.

In a new video, Kiddwaya and Mercy Eke suggested that Chemistry exist between them while inside the pool.

While Mercy Eke was having a cool moment with Frodd, Kiddwaya jumps in the pool and by extension plants k!ss on her bosom cavity and that was just the beginning.

Despite Frodd attempts not to let her go, Mercy Eke leaves him and went toward Kiddwaya as they started to romance each other.

Kiddwaya pours drinks on Mercy Eke chest and further leaks it before Mercy Eke jumps on her and he responded by carrying her.

Clearly, Doyin who has an interest in Kiddwaya was seen greening with envy as she tries to drag Mercy away from Kidd.

Watch the video below;