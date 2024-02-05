type here...
Messi is the Goat but I’m better than Ronaldo in ‘pure football’ – Eden Hazard affirms

By Osei Emmanuel
Retired football icon and Chelsea FC legend, Eden Hazard has asserted that he was a better player than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Hazard, who joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in 2019, struggled to meet expectations as he was plagued with series of injuries.

During his time at Madrid, Hazard was handed the iconic No.7 shirt, succeeding Ronaldo, the club’s all-time leading goal-scorer.

Having retired from football at the age of 32 in October 2023, Hazard reflected on the Messi-Ronaldo debate.

“Individually, Messi is perhaps the only one. Cristiano is a bigger player than me, but, in terms of pure football, I honestly don’t think so. Neymar, maybe. After that, he’s no better than me,” in an interview with L’Equipe.

Despite the bold claim, Hazard admitted Messi’s unparalleled greatness, describing him as the best in history, emphasising Messi’s exceptional ball control.

