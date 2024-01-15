type here...
Messi wins the FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
God’s greatest gift to mankind through football and the certified GOAT, Lionel Messi has officially becomes the first footballer to win The Best FIFA Men’s Player award three times.

Messi, was confirmed as the 2023 winner at Awards ceremony in London on Monday in his absence.

Messi was not present at his own party as he is with his Inter Miami teammates preparing for a pre-season friendly against El Salvador on Friday.

Messi topped the vote ahead of fellow finalists Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

The Argentina captain had previously won the award for his exploits in 2019 and 2022.

The Best FIFA Football Awards are usually based on performances and votes from clubs and nations captains across a calendar year.

